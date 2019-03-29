The March 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect on Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline and on Kingsbury Grade. Heavenly reports 2 inches of snow from Wednesday's last stormy gasp.

Live performances are occurring on either end of Minden tonight as "Suds" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" are both working their closing weekends. Douglas High drama students are steampunking Shakespeare at 7 p.m. while Community Theatre's performing at CVIC Hall at 7:30 p.m. For more about these events and others pick up a copy of The Record-Courier and check the calendar.

The Douglas County RTC approved a five-year transportation plan on Thursday that includes $3.6 million in work on Centerville Lane east of Foothill Road at some point next fiscal year. Just the culverts on that route are a $1 million project.

Minden has had .96 inches of rain this month, which is only slightly behind average for the month. Thanks to our Fabulous February, the county seat is about an inch ahead of average for the entire water year.

With clear skies through the weekend, March is pretty much done for precipitation. Today expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 52 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph.

