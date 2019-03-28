The March 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Susie Jackson was recommended by Minden Town Board members to replace former member Glen Radtke. Jackson is a lifelong resident of the town and the daughter of Lawrence "Jake" Jacobsen.

Road controls are in effect for Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline, Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts. Heavenly saw 15 inches of snow over the last 24 hours.

February's stormy weather may have contributed to a 26 percent decline in gaming revenue from Stateline. The casinos raked in $14.5 million during the month, down from $19.8 the previous year. Carson Valley casinos were affected as well with a 5.81 percent decrease to $7.5 million.

The Regional Transportation Commission is actually meeting 5 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse. I misspoke on Tuesday.

There's a chance we'll see some snow flurries in the Valley today, or at least a rain snow mix after 11 a.m. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.