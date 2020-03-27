The March 27 R-C Morning Report

Road work season arrived early in Minden where 10th Street is being torn up for a waterline replacement. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — We didn’t get much precipitation on Thursday, but where it fell, it was enough to get the roads wet, and with temperatures in the teens this morning, that’s a formula for black ice. Road controls are in place on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe, but I literally watched as they were re-implemented on Kingsbury around lunchtime on Thursday.

Four people applied for the position of Douglas County School superintendent by the St. Patrick’s Day deadline, with two others straggling in after. The school board will hold a virtual meeting 3 p.m. April 3 to go through the applications. Trustees said Thursday that they hoped to be able to do in-person interviews at some point, but that will depend on the coronavirus.

Douglas County election clerks are validating signatures for a petition to put Redevelopment Area No. 2 on the ballot in November. We may hear a result by the end of the day today, but I doubt that will beat The R-C’s deadline for Saturday’s print edition.

A $410,000 waterline replacement has 10th Street in Minden torn up this week. There are detours all around there, so watch out for workers.

The sun will be out today warming Carson Valley up to near 49 degrees. Expect the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com