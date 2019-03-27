The March 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” The Minden Town Board is meeting 5:30 p.m. today to interview and recommend a new member to fill Glen Radtke’s seat. The meeting is at the town’s public works center off Buckeye.

Our neighbors to the west held a special election for a senate seat in the Legislature on Tuesday to fill the seat formerly held by Ted Gaines. It looks like Republicans will hang onto the seat with Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley going to the June election.

Road controls are in effect for all three passes over the Sierra and the Mount Rose Highway. The traffic cams show weather is still pretty quiet in Douglas County. There's a high wind prohibition on tall vehicles through Washoe Valley.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra from Bieber to Bishop above 7,000 feet through 11 p.m. today. Expect 1-2 feet above 7,000 feet with considerably less below there.

I was fixing to call this a flizzard and then it started raining a couple of minutes ago in Genoa. I can't tell it's snowing on the highways at Tahoe, but they look wet, so use a little caution.

Expect rain the Valley mostly after 11 a.m. with a high temperature near 52 degrees. It'll be a tad blustery with winds 10-15 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 45 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com