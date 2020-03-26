The March 26 R-C Morning Report

Tara Addeo snapped a picture of one of the signs set up by Suicide Prevention Network during the week.

Genoa, Nev. — Another morning with road controls up in the mountains and a light dusting of snow on Carson Valley lawns. It sounds like trucks are trying to get over Donner on Interstate 80, which will have an impact on our supply chain. Controls are in effect on 50 over Spooner and Kingsbury Grade.

As of this morning, Nevada is up to 10 deaths statewide and 405 positive cases of the coronavirus. The update for how many sufferers in Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Carson comes out around 9 a.m. in case you’re wondering why those news stories seem to pop all at the same time.

Douglas County School Board trustees will meet virtually 3 p.m. today to discuss their plan for where and when the April board meeting, now scheduled for April 14, will take place. The coronavirus outbreak took the wind out of the superintendent search’s sails. Teri White said she’s willing to stay on while they figure it out.

That spot on the south end of Prison Hill let loose with a 1.92 earthquake at 5:44 a.m. today after quieting down for 12 hours. That site has seen more quakes than the rest of the state since the 4.5 quake hit on Friday evening.

It might snow lightly again later today with a possibility of thunder. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees. The wind will shift to the north at 5 mph later this morning, and it will get pretty cold tonight with lows in the teens.

