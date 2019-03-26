The March 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” Missing Mono County teenager Karlie GusÃ© is the topic of a two-part Dr. Phil. In the first part her father and stepmother talked about the morning she disappeared. Today her natural mother takes a turn. You can watch the episode at http://www.drphil.comor at 3 p.m. on KRNV.

I'm following up today on a crash at the Alpine and El Dorado county lines involving a white Durango that was allegedly taken at the Y in South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

The Douglas County Regional Transportation Commission is scheduled to meet 5 p.m. today on the Five-Year Regional Transportation Plan. The commission meets at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Recommended Stories For You

We could see some rain today with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 56 degrees. Expect breezy conditions with the wind out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com