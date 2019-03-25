The March 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa â€”Â Gardnerville has been nominated as one of more than 100 of America's Main Streets on the small business web site Independent We Stand. To vote, visit mainstreetcontest.com. They don't require you to friend them or provide an email address, or anything that I can tell.

If you're headed to Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center this morning there's a collision with injury at Interstate 580 near the roundabout, according to the NHP website that occurred at 6:30 a.m.

The Douglas County Job seekers networking and support group meets 9 a.m. today at Douglas County Social Services, 1133 Spruce St. in Gardnerville.

Recommended Stories For You

The National Weather Service map has us surrounded by a winter storm warning to the north, a winter weather advisory to the west and a winter storm watch to the south. We have a special statement that says we can expect some wind, some rain and maybe some snow this week.

Today expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with the wind out of the south at 10-15 mph, picking up to 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to crack 60 today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com