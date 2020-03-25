The March 25 R-C Morning Report

Sue Cooked took this photo during a break in the weather on Saturday.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is scheduled to discuss the events center at the governing board’s meeting 9 a.m. today. They’re meeting virtually and you can follow along and maybe even participate at https://www.trpa.org/governing-board-documents-march-25-2020/

Overnight camping at Topaz Lake is being suspended effective Friday until further notice, though the park and the boat ramp will remain open for day users.

Groups of more than 10 strangers aren’t allowed to gather in indoor or outdoor public areas, the governor ordered on Tuesday. That doesn’t include people are living in the same household, working or patronizing an essential business or providing essential services. So you can still go to the store.

Road controls are in effect for Kingsbury Grade, Highway 50 and points north of 5,000 feet this morning. The wind is howling outside.

It snowed in Genoa last night, leaving a light coat on the lawn, but not much else. There’s a chance it might still snow this morning, but otherwise expect mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and the wind gusting up to 30 mph.

