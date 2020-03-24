The March 24 R-C Morning Report

A couple takes selfies off Jacks Valley Road on Saturday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

selfietime

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County School District’s distance learning plan has been approved by the state and shoud be working. Students should be receiving materials either in paper or online. Schools will remain shut through at least April 16.

Residents who have been laid off during the shutdown for the coronavirus outbreak are having trouble getting through to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. There’s a web site, but if for some reason you can’t make that work, the claims call center is at 888-890-8211.

It was a blustery night last night with a 42 mph wind gust recorded in Fish Springs early this morning. There wasn’t much in the way of precipitation I can tell from last night.

If we get any moisture it will be after 11 a.m. in the form of rain, mixing with snow after 2 p.m. The snow level is supposed to drop to 4,800 feet. Expect the winds to gust to 35 mph. We might see some snow tonight in the Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com