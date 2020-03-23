The March 23 R-C Morning Report

Margaret Pross took this photo that was misattributed in Saturday's Valley Views page. My deepest apologies.

valleyviews

Genoa, Nev. — I expect to hear more today about what happened in the fatal shooting on Bumblebee in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Saturday night. I checked out the neighborhood the next morning and it was quiet.

Small signs with inspirational messages have been cropping up through downtown Minden and Gardnerville. I have my suspicions about who the perpetrators might be, and I will track them down … and thank them.

Battle Born Media is reportedly shutting down some of its weeklies in Nevada, including the Mineral County Independent News, the Lincoln County Record, the Eureka Sentinel and the Mesquite Local News. The Ely Times and the Sparks Tribune are still operating, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal.

That spot on the south end of Prison Hill is still rattling, though most of the aftershocks aren’t big enough to feel. It seemed like the Earth reached out and tried to shake us out of our coronavirus-induced news fugue.

The first winter storm of spring is expected to arrive today with high winds and rain below 5,000 feet starting around lunchtime. The wind will pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. We might see snow in the Valley tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com