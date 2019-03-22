The March 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's comedy tonight as the Carson Valley Community Theatre puts on its version of "Suds" and Douglas High School Drama students tackle a steam-punk version of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Both plays are in Minden, and details can be found in the current edition of The Record-Courier, on stands now. Only a buck.

Douglas County commissioners might be open to requiring sprinkler systems on all new homes in the East Fork Fire District. They did get a little pushback at Thursday's first reading of the new ordinance from the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors. We'll see what happens on April 4.

It might be a good night to stay in the Valley. Forecasters are predicting the snow level will drop to 5,000 feet tonight with rain likely at lower elevations. Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow tonight in the Sierra with a possibility of snow in the foothills.

Valley snow has been bounced back to Monday, so expect our precipitation to be in the form of rain today with a chance of showers increasing after 11 a.m. The high is forecast to hit 54 degrees with southwest wind 5-10 mph out of the southwest, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com