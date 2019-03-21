The March 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev.— There's snow on the highway over Kingsbury and the state has road controls there, on 50 from the Douglas line to Stateline and on 395 south through the Pine Nuts. Be careful out there this morning.

County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. today at the Tahoe Transportation Center in Stateline. I can't tell whether they'll be taking public comment on the new fire regulations. The county will also be working on the whistleblower ordinance today.

It's the second day of spring, and there's snow in the forecast before 11 a.m. today. It's more likely we'll see some scattered rain though. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.