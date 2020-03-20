The March 20 R-C Morning Report

Linda Kleiner made herself a snowman on Thursday.

Genoa, Nev. — Californians are being required to stay home unless they are involved in “essential activities” starting 11:59 p.m. tonight. Before you cheer too loudly, remember these things tend to cross the Sierra.

Shopping at Main Street and Waterloo Lane was pretty busy on Thursday as people stock up for the possibility that Nevadans will be subject to a similar order.

Sheriff’s deputies are increasing patrols at closed businesses to keep them safe during the outbreak.

The roads across Western Nevada are open today and there isn’t much on the Nevada Highway Patrol board in the way of wrecks.

The first day of spring is dawning cool and clear. There’s allegedly some snow showers possible before 1 p.m. and maybe a little rain, but expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees. The weather is due back on Sunday.

