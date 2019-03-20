The March 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you have a child who wants to sign up for hunter safety classes this weekend, it might be a good idea to visit http://www.ndow.org today and see if there's room. There's homework that has to be done prior to the class.

It's the first day of spring, but I think the snow levels didn't fall quite as far as forecasters originally predicted. Kingsbury and Spooner Summit are clear of road controls and you can see blacktop on the traffic cameras.

This front is coming through slowly, but don't expect massive amounts of precipitation. We had a shower here around 4 a.m.

Expect isolated showers then scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com