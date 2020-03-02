The March 2 R-C Morning Report

Margaret Pross sent in this photo of a big old bunt cake of snow on her patio table on Sunday morning. The official tally from not far from where she lives was 6 inches.

snowmuffin

Genoa, Nev. — Today is the first day of election filing with the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office opening at 9 a.m. I expect there will be quite a line today, but don’t worry, you’ve got two weeks to make an appearance.

While my election round-up didn’t get all the way down-ballot on Saturday, take it as read that most of Douglas County’s score of districts and boards has at least one seat up for election and probably more.

Road controls have been lifted for all of Douglas County this morning after a half-foot of snow fell in parts of Carson Valley and at Heavenly over the weekend. Interstate 80 has been closed due to high winds since just after midnight. It’s 12 degrees out, so there might be some black ice out on the roads. Be careful on the morning commute.

I’ve yet to hear details from the NHP on Saturday night’s fatal collision on Highway 395. I’ll report them as soon as I can.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 45 degrees, with the wind out of the northeast at 5 mph. It’s going to warm up quick this week with highs cracking 60 by Wednesday. We could see more weather on Friday night, but don’t get attached.

