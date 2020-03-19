The March 19 R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Patrick J. Luzzi took this photo from near his home on St. Patrick's Day.

snowy field

Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire District medics are implementing emerging infectious disease surveillance protocols when they respond to calls involving respiratory distress. With the first case of coronavirus in Douglas County, that seems like a very good idea.

With more than 5 inches of snow north of Genoa this morning, the commute will be snowy whether you do it tele- or in-person. Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 from Stephanie Way south and on 88 from Minden south and in the mountains.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is working a collision at Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road and helping a motorist at Highway 395 and Cradlebaugh Bridge. Both incidents are in the northbound lanes. If you’re out on the roads be careful out there, or wait until the sun’s up and the plows get a chance to work.

Today, the last issue of the Reno News and Review hits the streets. The free tabloid has published for 30 years

There’s a slight chance of snow showers until this afternoon on this last day of winter, but we also may get a glimpse of the sun today with a high temperature of 45 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com