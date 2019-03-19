The March 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A 15-year project to replace the decomposed granite walkways at Lampe Park with pavers is wrapping up this week, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Morgan said. Should their budget be approved this year there is a plan to replace the pathway lighting in the park, located in Gardnerville.

The East Fork burn line is back in operation. If you plan to burn today, call 783-6497. For more information go to eastforkfire.org

After a fabulous February, March is shaping up to be mediocre in the precipitation department with only a third of an inch in Minden so far.

Recommended Stories For You

Starting tonight, there's a chance March will make up for that with rain in the forecast for the Valley and snow in the mountains.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 62 degrees with the wind out of the southwest, 5-10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com