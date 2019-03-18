The March 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The bear sign is out in Genoa and it's time to start keeping an eye on your trash as bears wake up from their winter's nap and start coming down looking for food. I'll do something more in-depth for Thursday.

The East Fork Fire District web site hasn't updated yet this morning, but the 783-6497 burn line appears to still be down. Check at http://eastforkfire.orgthis morning before you burn if the phone number isn't working.

Today is going to be another nice one, with sunny skies and a high temperature near 64 degrees. A light breeze out of the southwest at 5 mph should die down later this morning. The rain isn't expected until late Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Reord-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com