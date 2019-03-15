The March 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's St. Patrick's Day weekend and authorities are reminding those who celebrate the Irish in 'em not to drive after consuming too much blarney, no matter the form. Have fun, but make sure to designate a driver.

The Quebe Sisters Band is performing tonight at the CVIC Hall. Tickets are $28 at the door. For information visit the Carson Valley Arts Council at http://www.cvartscouncil.com

For a quieter pursuit, the Carson Valley Quilt Guild will do bed-turning presentations and quilt demonstrations 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

A man walking across the country was spotted in Genoa on Thursday, and I may have missed a chance to talk to him before he made his way out of Douglas. He's got a covered cart with a sign on the side and was last seen heading north. A deputy spoke with him on Wednesday as he was climbing Kingsbury Grade.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees and an east wind at 5 mph in the afternoon. It's supposed to climb to above 60 over the weekend, so looks like winter might …just …possibly … be over.

