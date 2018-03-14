The March 14 R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — Is it a bad sign that the Daggett Summit traffic camera appears to be packed with snow? Road controls are in effect over the Grade and on Highway 50 from Clear Creek to the state line. Same's true around the Lake, and over the passes. There's a high wind warning in Washoe Valley, though that's hardly unusual.

Snow telemetry in Heavenly Valley showed 11 inches of new snow since noon Tuesday. That amounted to an inch of actual moisture.

We had .29 inches of rain overnight in Genoa. That jibes with the Desert Research Institute gauge south of Genoa Lane, which shows .3 inches. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed .27 inches new precipitation this morning.

This is just the first blast of winter's last gasp with a winter storm with snow levels expected to fall to the Valley floors this morning and the next front due in tonight. That's before the winter storm watch gets here on Thursday.

If you hear booms, it might actually be thunder today. Expect cloudy skies with a high of 44 degrees, with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. We could see some snow on the ground today, but the odds in favor will be better on Thursday and Friday.