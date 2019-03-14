The March 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss a resolution opposing the new law requiring background checks for private party firearm transfers. Anticipating a crowd, commissioners will be meeting at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Waterloo.

Douglas saw its unemployment numbers jump by just over a half-percent in January. The state reported 1,141 residents on the jobless rolls, up from 1,023 in December. The real bump came in a decrease in employed workers from 22,305 to 21,592 in January.

It looks like we're going to make it to spring without any more snow, but there is a hint of precipitation on the horizon. The first day of spring is officially March 20.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees and a southern breeze at 5 mph, shifting east in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com