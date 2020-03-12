The March 12 R-C Morning Report

There's a chance the Trimmer Barn will have some snow around it on Saturday. Tim Berube took this photo of the barn.

Genoa, Nev. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Saturday afternoon with 1-3 inches of snow forecast for Carson Valley, with 4-10 inches above 5,500 feet. We could see 60 mph wind gusts on Friday, with sustained southwest winds of 20-30 mph. It would be a good day to strap down the patio insurance.

Brand inspectors Wally Adams and John Laxague will be talking to the Douglas County Historical Society at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville. Doors open at 6 p.m., trouble starts at 6:30 p.m.

We’re supposed to start getting invitations to participate in the Census in the mail today. The Douglas County Public Library’s Minden branch is doing an event 3:30-5:30 p.m. today.

Partnership Douglas County Executive Director Taylor Allison is the new chair of the Nevada Northern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board.

Filing for the 2020 campaign appears to have slowed down. The stage will be set as of 5 p.m. Friday. For more information visit govotedouglas.com

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com