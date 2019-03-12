The March 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Second Amendment Sanctuary rally is 7 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Planning commissioners are discussing a master pan amendment to add 13 acres of multi-family housing to a neighboring 16-acre parcel north of Pinenut Road and Muller Parkway south of Gardnerville. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

A proposal to extend the fishing season to year around at Topaz Lake will go before the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife 5:30 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

It looks like tonight might be winter's last gasp, even though there's another week to go. Expect scattered showers after 2 p.m. with a chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Otherwise, we'll have mostly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

