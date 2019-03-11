The March 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Parks & Recreation Commission is meeting 6 p.m. today at the Johnson Lane Fire house on Stephanie Way to hear from residents on adding a dog park to Johnson Lane Park. It has been two years since a dog park was approved. Money from a residential construction tax collected specifically for parks improvements will fund the project.

Road controls are in place over Kingsbury and Spooner this morning. Kingsbury looks pretty icy on the traffic cam. Also expect slick conditions on Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts.

The weekend's snowfall amounted to 2 inches up at Heavenly. There were sunny snow showers in Genoa on Sunday and I hear there was hail in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 45 degrees and the wind out of the northeast at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com