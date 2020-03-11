The March 11 R-C Morning Report

Ruhenstroth artist Charles Muench took this photo on Tuesday morning.

Goodbye Winter Moon

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas County School Board rejected a four-day school week and a late start for secondary school. Also gone is a plan to align the school year with that at Lake Tahoe. The public generally has generally opposed to the changes, which were substantial.

A quarter-cent sales tax increase could be placed on the November ballot to preserve open space in Douglas County. The Douglas-Carson Farm Bureau is backing the effort, which last went before voters roughly 20 years ago.

County and planning commissioners’ reaction to the first streamlined chapters of the master plan were generally favorable on Tuesday. County officials still have nine months worth of work ahead of them to reduce the plan from the weighty tome it has become to something more manageable.

The Grand Princess 15 will be coming home to Western Nevada, after all. There are 49 Nevadans disembarking from the cruise ship, but we won’t see them until they’re declared clear of the coronavirus after a two-week quarantine.

Winter’s last big blast could arrive this weekend with a chance of snow in Carson Valley on Saturday night and Sunday. Snow lingers in the forecast through at least Tuesday, but we’ll see how it actually plays out.

Today will be the opposite of snow with sunny skies and a high temperature in the 60s. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph calming in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com