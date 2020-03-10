The March 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Finding a new Douglas County superintendent of schools will top of mind for school board trustees at their meeting 4 p.m. today at Douglas High School. They’ll also be discussing the feedback they got on proposals for a four-day school week and a later start for secondary school students.

Douglas County and planning commissioners are meeting today to discuss the text of the master plan update. The backup material contains the agriculture and conservation chapters of the plan. The meeting is 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The state issued a statement that a statement issued by health officials working from Douglas, Lyon and Carson City contained inaccuracies. There is nothing in the state’s statement that says just what those inaccuracies are. Stay tuned.

We could see snow again this weekend with strong winds on Saturday just about certain and snow levels down to the Valley floors by Sunday night.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees. The wind is out of the east at 5-10 mph shifting north later this morning.