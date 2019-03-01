The March 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There's comedy tonight at Douglas High School where the drama department's Improv troupe will be making it up as they go along. Tickets are $10 at the door to Drama Room 101 at the high school, or $5 if you can get to the school's front office sometime today.

Smith's announced today it's no longer taking Visa credit cards at its stores, including the one in Gardnerville, starting April 3, due to high transaction fees. You'll still be able to use Visa debt cards at the store.

Today might be the first morning in weeks when Kingsbury Grade didn't have road controls in place. All Douglas roads are clear, according to the state. There's a wind caution on I-580 in Washoe Valley, but otherwise clear sailing.

March's lion will be roaring a day late with another storm predicted to arrive early Saturday morning. There's a slight chance of snow in the Valley, which could mean anything.

Expect today to be breezy with southwest winds at 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph this afternoon. Gusts could hit 40 mph. The high could hit 50 degrees and there's a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com