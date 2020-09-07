The Labor Day 2020 R-C Morning Report

A big smoke bank hovered above Carson Valley around lunchtime on Sunday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The air quality is degrading rapidly this morning, according to the Ranchos Aspen Park sensor hitting 193 at 6 a.m. this morning and heading toward very unhealthy levels. It’s a little better in the North Valley, but it’s still going the wrong direction.

That smoke appears to be coming from the Creek and the Slink fires burning south of Carson Valley. At last report the Creek fire burning southwest of Yosemite is at 73,000 acres and the smoke is interfering with aerial firefighting on the Slink Fire, which is approaching 21,000 acres and could grow over the next few days.

A red flag warning for critical fire danger has been issued from 1 p.m. today to 11 a.m. Tuesday to be immediately followed by a fire weather watch. Expect dry conditions and gusty winds as a cold front rolls into the area.

The heavy smoke resulted in cooler temperatures in the Valley on Sunday and could do the same thing today. The high temperature at Minden-Tahoe Airport topped out at 84 degrees, or 15 degrees cooler than forecast.

Today is Labor Day, so there’s no school or mail, and government offices are closed. They’ll be back on Tuesday, such as they are.

Today’s high is forecast to hit 97 degrees, but I wouldn’t take that bet. Expect breezy conditions with 15-20 mph winds in the afternoon and winds gusting to 30 mph.

