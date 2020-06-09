The June 9, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Mist rises above Carson Valley on Monday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Election Day in the time of coronavirus, which means no polling stations will be open. You can drop off your ballot at the Election Tent behind the courthouse 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Minden or you can pop it in the mail.

Work paving Gilman Avenue in downtown Gardnerville is scheduled to start today. Expect lane closures through there. The state plans to continue onto Centerville all the way to Highway 88.

Douglas School Board trustees will discuss their capital plan and summer work including painting and fencing at the schools 4 p.m. today in person at Douglas High School.

Shoe Tree Brewery is seeking a special use permit for a location in the Ironwood Center next to the theater. A code change approved by commissioners last week would permit small breweries in mixed-use commercial zoning. Planning commissioners meet virtually 1 p.m. today at www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3pUxh6-WQI

Expect the high to climb to around 79 degrees today as we start to warm up from a chilly weekend. The Zephyr will pick up out of the west in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

