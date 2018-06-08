The June 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Commissioners granted continuances for two major project discussions. Rancho Sierra was continued until the Aug. 2 commission meeting. No date was set for the rehearing of the Valley Knolls townhomes, located north of Sunridge.

According to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, 558 people voted early on Thursday. Today is the last day of early voting at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden. The polls are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’d like some information on the local candidates, check out The R-C’s election guide here.

It's Carson Valley Days Eve and downtown Gardnerville will be the sight of as much celebrating as will occur during the parade. Remember cans and bottles are banned in public within the town starting at 5 p.m.

That celebration is nowhere for a teenager. Curfew for those younger than 18 is midnight. And the drinking age is 21 in Nevada and has been since I can remember. For those 21 and older, designate a sober driver so you and anyone else on the road with you can get home safe.

That red flag warning popped right on time for Saturday. Expect a blustery parade with southwest winds around 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, and picking up from there.

Today is going to be a little breezy, too, with the wind 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The wind is going to keep picking up speed tonight, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com