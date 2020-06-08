The June 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The parking lot of Douglas High School was packed on Saturday for graduation of Douglas and ASPIRE schools.

Robbe Lehmann photo

Genoa, Nev. — The Election Tent behind the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters to drop off their ballots. Voter registration and replacement ballots won’t be available today, but will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If all you’re doing is dropping off your mail-in ballot, might be good day to avoid the rush.

We got through the first red flag warning of the season on Saturday without any major conflagrations and just a few power outages.

The freeze warning is still in progress with Minden-Tahoe Airport reporting 27 degrees as the sun rises this morning. It’s 30 degrees in Gardnerville and 31 in Genoa.

There aren’t any road controls in effect as it looks like we barely got any moisture. There’s a light dusting of snow along Daggett Summit at the top of Kingsbury Grade. I got about .14 inches in my rain gauge.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 66 degrees with a light breeze out of the north at 5 mph this afternoon. It’ll warm up pretty quickly this week and then spring takes another weekend off.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com