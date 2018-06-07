The June 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's graduation day for ASPIRE Academy today. The academy's valedictorian is Allyson Bliss. The salutatorian is Sarah Sandell, and the School and Community Service Honoree Natalie Miller. ASPIRE's class graduates 3:30 p.m. at TJ's Corral.

Douglas High School is conducting graduation 5:30 p.m. at the school. Arrive early to get a decent parking space.

County commissioners meet at 1 p.m. today, where they'll be honoring Assessor Doug Sonnemann for three decades of service to the county. There's a lot of other stuff on that agenda, including the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant and Rancho Sierra.

Early voting in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Wednesday helped bring the highest early voting total so far, with 524 ballots cast. That brings the early voting total to 3,679, so far. The clerk's office reported receiving 232 absentee ballots on Wednesday.

Carson Valley Days kicks off with Buddy Night at the carnival 5 p.m. today. Two-for-one wristbands are $26 at the carnival today. You should be able to purchase pre-sale wristbands for $20 that are good for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Raley's, Nevada State Bank and Accolades Trophies, if they still have them. Those pre-sale wristbands aren't good for tonight.

The first fire weather watch of the season has been issued for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Don't be surprised if that doesn't turn into the first red flag warning by Friday.

Today is supposed to be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and the winds 5-10 mph out of the west gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com