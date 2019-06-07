The June 7 R-C Morning Report

Caps fly into the air at Douglas High's graduation ceremony in this John Flaherty photo.

morningreport

Genoa, Nev. — The first four-year class in two decades graduated from Douglas High School on Thursday night. Consisting of 350 students who arrived four years ago as the first class of freshmen, they were celebrated by more than a thousand well-wishers who packed the athletic field in Minden.

Douglas County commissioners approved funding $100,000 for a grand jury to investigate and perhaps issue indictments in connection with the $1 million Tiregate thefts. The county was left holding the bag by the Attorney General’s Office, which declined to prosecute anyone in connection with the case.

On Thursday a representative of Park Holdings told county commissioners they wanted the right of way for Muller Parkway back. An agreement in 2005 set a time limit for the road to be built, which clearly hasn’t happened.

The Carson Valley Days Carnival opens at 3 p.m. today, followed two hours later by the can and bottle ban on the streets and public spaces in Gardnerville in anticipation of the annual block party. Valley native Jakota Waas is performing over at Lampe Park around 6:15 a.m.

If you’re going to the parade on Saturday, prepare for an early morning. The highway closes at 8 a.m. for the Tahoe Youth & Family 5K. The parade gets rolling in Minden at 9 a.m.

A swarm of earthquakes including one magnitude 3.7 struck north of Carson City around 10 p.m. Thursday. No word of damage in the capital.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees today. The wind will be out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com