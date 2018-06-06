The June 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School's valedictorian is Andrew Voss and the salutatorian is Sean Dunkelman. Congratulations to these gentlemen. Graduation is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school in Minden.

What may or may not be going on across town on Thursday is the hearing on the Rancho Sierra project southwest of the Ranchos. Commissioners aren't allowed to decide the developer's request for a continuance until they vote on the agenda 1 p.m. Thursday.

Minden and Gardnerville will be meeting on their plans for prosperity 6 p.m. tonight at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

Meanwhile, Genoa is looking to add a dozen lots to its town boundaries. Genoans meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Genoa Town meeting room.

Tuesday saw the lowest early voting turnout so far in the election with only 304 ballots cast. Today, the roving polls will be at the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station 2-6 p.m. Voting will continue at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Highway 395 reopened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday after a truck wreck spilled soap and diesel fuel on the highway near the mouth of Walker Canyon.

The weather will be sunny with a high around 82 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com