The June 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Besides being the 75thanniversary of D-Day, today is also the last day of school, the first day of Carson Valley Days and a host of other things that add up to making it one of the busiest days of the year in our Valley.

Carson Valley schools will let our around noon today, so watch for buses around lunchtime. ASPIRE graduation is 3 p.m. at TJ’s Corral at the Carson Valley Inn. Douglas High graduation is 5:30 p.m. at the school.

Buddy night at the Carson Valley Days carnival starts at 5 p.m. tonight. No pre-sale tickets will be accepted, but they should be available at the Raley’s, Accolades and Nevada State Bank. They’ll be good Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Carson Valley Days Golf Tournament is today at Carson Valley Golf Course, which means three-quarters of the R-C staff will be on the links working the event. The rest, me, will be running around some today, so finding the office open will be somewhat of a gamble.

In addition to all this, Douglas County commissioners are meeting 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse. They’ve taken pity on us by keeping the agenda reasonably short, with the meeting timing out at under two hours.

Like Marley’s Ghost, I know I’m dragging around a chain forged of links that are unfulfilled items. As I go over the next week or so, I’ll be taking the boltcutters and hopefully reducing its length.

A lake wind advisory has been issued for 1-9 p.m. today and in the Valley, National Weather Service forecasters are calling for blustery conditions with up to 40 mph wind gusts 2-7 p.m., which is what we call Thursday. Expect the high temperature to hit 80 today.

