The June 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County Mosquito Abatement is doing larvicide application by helicopter on the west side of the Valley starting at 9 a.m. today. They did ground fogging the Westwood area on Monday night. District Director Krista Jenkins said to remember to dump container water after the rains that we have had.

We are one week out from primary election day, and today is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Forms are available at the clerk's office website, govotedouglas.com.

The early voting road show went to Topaz Ranch Estates on Monday, which I have to believe helped bring out the second highest number of early voters so far with 474. If you're keeping score, 2,800 people have voted early and another 1,100 have voted absentee.

Gardnerville Town Board members are scheduled to discuss the reconstruction of Southgate for $160,000. There is a question for them to answer, though. One bidder is willing to work at night, which will disrupt the businesses less. The other wants to start at noon and work until 9 p.m. The difference in bids is $42,000. The Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. today.

We're looking at a little cool-down today with the high temperature hitting 83 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com