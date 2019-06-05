The June 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I misread the room for Gardnerville Town Board on Tuesday night. I thought it was packed for the proposal to take down the Midland Garage, when it was really residents of Elges Avenue opposed to the Maverik. Both projects were approved. The Midland proposal still requires planning commission approval.

There was a full house at Hamdog’s for the Redevelopment Agency No. 2 Town Hall meeting. The bill to help fund the events center proposed for Stateline that the RDA was approved for is on the governor’s desk.

Gardnerville Assemblyman Jim Wheeler gave up the leadership of the Republican minority on Tuesday. He plans to remain in the Assembly, but said there are too many demands on his time to remain in leadership.

California held a special election on Tuesday for State Senate District 1, which includes Alpine and El Dorado counties. Alpine voters picked Brian Dahle while El Dorado voters selected Kevin Kiley to replace Sen. Ted Gaines. I have no idea who actually won the seat, though.

The town boards of Minden and Genoa meet tonight. Minden town board members will discuss accepting a $62,880 landscaping bid with Desert Star Landscaping when they meet at the CVIC Hall at 5:30 p.m. Genoa’s tackling a proposal for the old La Ferme Restaurant at their meeting 6:30 p.m. in the Genoa Town Hall.

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature creeping up to near 90 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com