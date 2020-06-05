The June 5, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Signs congratulating Douglas High graduates go right round the bend on the merge lane from Highway 88 to Highway 395.

Genoa, Nev. — A red flag warning for extreme fire danger goes into effect 11 a.m. today for gusting winds and low humidity for most of the Sierra Front. Expect southwest 15-25 mph winds gusting to 35 mph. There is also a lake wind advisory in effect through 8 p.m.

Graduates should hang onto their mortarboards on Saturday. A wind advisory has been issued for noon to 8 p.m.

County commissioners voted 3-1 to uphold the clerk’s rejection of the Park 2500 petition on Thursday. Commissioner Dave Nelson recused himself, leaving John Engels as the sole vote against. I expect the committee to appeal the decision to district court.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to spend $156,000 to fix the Douglas County Shooting Range to keep bullets from leaving the range. Neighbors in Ruhenstroth have been concerned about having to dodge the gunfire.

Highway 395 through Gardnerville and part of Minden will be closed two Saturday mornings in a row. Tomorrow, Douglas and ASPIRE Academy will be conducting a vehicular procession through town. On June 13 it’s the Carson Valley Days Parade.

Besides being a blustery weekend, it’s going to be a cool one with the high dropping to 55 degrees by Sunday, with a snow level of 4,800 feet. The low will tickle freezing on Monday morning, so cover your plants.

Today expect breezy conditions with a high of 85 degrees. Expect blowing dust after 11 a.m. on Saturday, with a possibility of 40 mph wind gusts bringing the cold front.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com