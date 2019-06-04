The June 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A lightning strike set a tree on fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Out R Way. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. and was about 20 by 20 feet at its largest. Conditions are still pretty wet in the Pine Nuts. There have been years when something like that would have spread like … wildfire. East Fork and BLM went up and doused it.

Gardnerville Town Board members are discussing two projects at their 4:30 p.m. meeting, including taking down one former gas station, the Midland Garage, and approving construction of a new Maverik down by Heritage Bank. They meet in the town offices.

Opponents of RDA No. 2 are hosting a town hall 7 p.m. today at Hamdogs in Gardnerville. Meanwhile, a bill to increase the room rate by $5 to support the events center at Stateline is on the governor’s desk for signature.

Members of the Battle Born Mounted Posse are hosting an equine dentist at their 7 p.m. meeting at the COD Garage in Minden.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees today. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com