The June 4, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The big sign pretty much said it all.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The Carson Valley Inn and Sharkey’s are open for business this morning. A photo posted to the Inn’s Facebook page showed about a dozen folks on the steps of the Inn waiting to be let … in.

Genoans aren’t ready to give up on Candy Dance yet. It sounds like they’ll wait until the third week of July to make a determination. Candymaking typically starts the first of August.

Minden may not have a parade or a barbecue for Fourth of July, but the splashpad in Minden Park should be opening forthwith. As Chairman John Stephans said, if they can open the pool, we can open the splashpad.

There’s a new owner for the Wildhorse in Minden up for a liquor license at today’s Douglas County commissioners’ meeting. In other Minden business news, the town board approved recommending the design review for a new McDonalds to the county.

County commissioners are scheduled to discuss a master plan and zoning map amendment to change 39.4 acres from range to single family zoning near the Douglas County line at their 1 p.m. meeting today. A conceptual plan shows the creation of 28 single-family lots. You can watch the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqjgDrZ_nsU

If you’re planning to watch Saturday’s graduation procession through town, don’t park on the highway. There’s going to be plenty of parking for those folks who make it downtown before the road closes at 8:30 a.m.

Expect another warm, sunny day with the high around 90 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com