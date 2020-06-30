The June 30, 2020, R-C Morning Report

White prickly poppies are popping up all along the Sierra foothills.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Asymtomatic coronavirus testing is 4-7 p.m. today at Carson High School. Anyone in the four counties, including Douglas, may participate in any of these community testing events, free of charge. It doesn’t hurt, and it might help.

The snow is almost melted off Jobs Peak, and June was another bad month for precipitation. While spots received rain from thunderstorms, Minden recorded .03 inches of precipitation for June, a 13th of its average.

The forecast for the East Fork coming into Carson Valley is flat as a board at 9.6 feet, which means irrigators pretty much have all the water they’re going to have. Ranchers are mowing and cutting hay across the Valley, but they may not get a second cutting.

Another resource drying up are taxable sales, which were down 22.8 percent in April in Douglas, according to the most recent information released by the state. The only thing buoying the county’s numbers were retailers, both brick and virtual.

The gaming win at Stateline dropped to just .09 percent of last year’s $20 million. The casinos brought in $17,457 despite being closed, according to the Gaming Control Board.

We’re looking at sunny skies and a high temperature of 81 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com