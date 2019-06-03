The June 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Welcome to the opening day of roadwork season. Work is expected to start on Kingsbury Grade, Genoa and Foothill Lanes today. Expect the road down to one lane with up to 30-minute delays. I usually roll in on Genoa Lane, so I’ll tweet if I run into any construction along there.

Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnervlle, introduced a bill over on Sunday to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. With only 30 hours left in the Legislative session the Assembly approved the bill 38-3 and sent it over to the Senate.

A bill that would raise the price tag of a hotel room in Stateline by $5 to help pay for an events center has cleared both houses of the Legislature over the weekend.

It will be a long day in Carson City today, which is officially the 120thand last day of the Legislature. Expect lawmakers to burn the midnight oil tonight to wrap up their work before adjourning.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 79 degrees, with the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph shifting to the northeast later this morning.

