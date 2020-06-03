The June 3, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Shasta daisies grace a garden in Genoa on Tuesday afternoon.

Genoa, Nev. — Genoans will discuss Candy Dance and presumably whether to have it at their 5:30 p.m. meeting, which will be at the Genoa Town Hall to give people a chance to spread out. Candy Dance is scheduled for Sept. 26 and 27. On Tuesday, it was announced that Hot August Nights is canceled.

A new Minden McDonalds will have a new home across Highway 395 and north of its present location under a development application before the Minden Town Board 5:30 p.m. tonight. The town board will be meeting in person at the CVIC Hall for the first time in months.

If you’re planning a drive to Vegas you might want to hold off for a bit. Highway 95 is closing today between highways 6 and 360 to fix $2.43 million in damage done by the earthquake. UNR reports there have been more than 6,500 aftershocks from the May 15 Monte Christo earthquake.

I participated in the coronavirus testing on Tuesday in Sunridge, mainly because there was a lull and I wanted to get in a little experiential journalism. The effort took no more than 10 minutes from me getting in line to being swabbed. The verdict: It tickled.

Doc Johnson in Alpine wants to get the entire adult population of the county tested with open testing in Woodfords on Thursday. The web site for an appointment is open at http://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/ but they’re also letting people turn up and get a test 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We’re back up to the top of the spring temperature rollercoaster with sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. On Thursday night another cool front is forecast to bring temperatures down to the 50s and a snow level of 5,100 feet.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com