The June 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Alta Alpina Challenge is today, so watch out for bicyclists on the roads in Alpine County, Foothill and over Kingsbury. The bicyclists leave Turtle Rock Park in Alpine County and will be riding pretty much every pass in the region.

Clint Black at the Carson Valley Inn is pretty much sold out. At last word there were some standing room only tickets, but you can't buy them online this morning.

On Saturday, Minden Meat and Deli is hosting its fourth annual Beerfest 3-7 p.m., at 1595 Highway 395, featuring around three-dozen breweries. Tickets are available at https://squareup.com/store/minden-meat-and-deli

There's also a reception for Carson Valley artist Charles Muench 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

We haven't had a drop of recorded moisture in Carson Valley for the entire month of June. The last dry June we had was in 2016, and it will be the sixth since the turn of the century.

That's my little way of saying today will be sunny and clear with a high temperature of 86 degrees, and wind calm picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

