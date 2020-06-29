The June 29, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Zephyr Cove resident Bob Buehler took this photo of Marine 7 heading back to base on Sunday amid heavy seas.

Bob Buehler

Genoa, Nev. — Marine 7 aided in the rescue of a young woman who was suffering from hypothermia at Hidden Cove on Friday. It was a rough weekend on Tahoe for the Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol boat.

A Sunday fire near Albite in Topaz Ranch Estates was ignited by sparks from someone grinding metal during a two-day red flag warning for critical fire weather. Luckily for everyone, an East Fork engine unit happened to be passing by and doused the flames.

If sparks from a grinder can start a fire, imaging what a sparkler could do. Fireworks have been prohibited by ordinance in Douglas County since 1938 due to the extreme fire danger they pose.

On Friday, the Monarch was the king of the Great Basin wildfires, today it’s not even the biggest fire in the Sierra Front. Poeville up on Peavine Mountain has a line around about a third of it and burned around around 3,000 acres.

We broke a record for the record highest low temperature for June 28 over the weekend at 59 degrees. Today expect sunny skies with a high near 74 degrees with the wind out of the north at 5-10 mph.

