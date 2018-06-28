The June 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County deputies will be issued body worn cameras starting today. By the end of the roll-out, all 107 deputies, investigators and jail deputies and anyone dealing with the public will be wearing a camera. Undersheriff Paul Howell has been working on this project for two years since he got wind the Legislature would mandate them.

The Old West Trio is performing at Dangberg Historic Park 6:30 p.m. tonight if you're looking for some old-timey musical fun. Bring a chair, but leave Fido at home. Tickets are $10 for adults, and if you get there early you can tour the park.

Firefighters from the Sierra Front have responded to the Pawnee Fire burning near Clear Lake, but we haven't had much smoke back. The Weather Service smoke plume site puts us in a big clear circle, so far, and the air quality gauge in the Ranchos confirms that.

It looks like we'll dodge smoke and the heat today through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 84 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com