The June 28 R-C Morning Report

Ron Lynch stands with Skeeter 1 in this 2004 photo taken by Belinda Grant. Lynch has worked for the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District for 50 years. R-C file photo

Genoa, Nev. — A quorum of the Mosquito Abatement District will be at the Carson Valley Country Club 5:30 p.m. Saturday to celebrate Ron Lynch’s half century working for the district. They’ll also honor Jim Perry for his 21 years on the district. The only deliberating going on will be over the menu.

East Fork provided coverage for Carson City as firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire around 1 p.m. Thursday near Longview Way and Manhattan Drive in the western edge of the city.

Alpine View residents will be conducting a wildfire evacuation drill Saturday. There will be fire and law enforcement vehicles in the area. Don’t panic, it’s only a drill.

Bicyclists will be tooling around Sierra roads this weekend as part of the Alta Alpina Challenge on Saturday, so keep an eye out for them.

It’s pretty dreary out this morning with mostly cloudy skies. The high is expected to climb to 76 degrees with southwest winds 10-15 mph this afternoon gusting to 25 mph as the clouds clear out.

