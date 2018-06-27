The June 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Snakes alive, the Douglas County Public Library is hosting its annual wildlife shows today in Zephyr Cove and at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Conservation Ambassadors will be at the Zephyr Cove Library at 4 p.m. and the CVIC Hall at 6:30 p.m. in Minden. Get there early for a seat.

The red flag goes back up at 2 p.m. today for critical fire weather. Gusty winds are also bringing a lake wind advisory for Tahoe until 10 p.m. If we get through this without a big fire, then we get cooler temperatures for a couple of days.

Douglas County School trustees are meeting 5 p.m. today at the district office on Mono Avenue to work out what they're going to do about the July 10 meeting, since they won't have a quorum.

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday saw the hottest day of the year so far with 96 degrees in Minden. We're not supposed to get that hot today, but 94 degrees might not be that big a difference. Expect sunny skies and the wind 15-20 mph out of the southwest, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com