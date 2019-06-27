The June 27 R-C Morning Report

The wind's already picking up this morning as a second day of the red flag warning goes into effect.

June 27 Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We appear to have survived the first day of the two-day red flag warning without any conflagrations. Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 38 mph peak wind gust around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Ranchos had a 42 mph gust at 4:40 p.m.

Music, food and medicine will be on tap 5:30 p.m. today at the newly renovated Minden Family Medicine in Minden Village off Lucerne.

Douglas County Democrats and pretty much anyone else interested in the 2020 presidential election will be watching day-two of the debates tonight. Democrats are having a watch party at their headquarters in the Ironwood Center 6-8 p.m. today.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 76 degrees today. The red flag warning continues through 11 p.m., so it will be breezy, with winds out of the southeast 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

