The June 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School received a silver medal in the U.S. News & World Report national rankings, making No. 11 on the list of Nevada high schools. McQueen was the only AAAA school to rank ahead of Douglas on the list.

Last year, Douglas was ranked No. 10 and was No. 5 in 2008. That might not be so much about Douglas as it is about the proliferation of magnet and charter schools on the list.

The traffic light is up at Airport Road and Highway 395, but it's not running yet. Night work is supposed to continue until Thursday morning.

We appear to have escaped Monday's red flag warning without a major conflagration. We'll have more extreme fire weather 2-10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 92 degrees, with the wind southwest at 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com